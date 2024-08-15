Tezos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.57 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $656.90 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,015,016,870 coins and its circulating supply is 994,481,551 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.