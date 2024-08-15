The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $21.71 Average PT from Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in AES by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AES by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in AES by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in AES by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

