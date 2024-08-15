The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) vs. AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Critical Contrast

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Baldwin Insurance Group and AA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 1 3 1 3.00 AA 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than AA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% AA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and AA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and AA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.30 billion 3.69 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -44.47 AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats AA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About AA

(Get Free Report)

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.