The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 63 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 63 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.90, for a total transaction of $17,318.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SAM stock opened at $273.02 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.94.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

