The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDV stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,528.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

