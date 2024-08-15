The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 194,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $668,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $23.36. 154,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,541. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 5.53%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $95,528.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.