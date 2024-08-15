The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.85

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 75.55 ($0.96) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.80 ($1.27). The company has a market capitalization of £353.90 million, a P/E ratio of -378.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

