The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Swatch Group Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,730. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

