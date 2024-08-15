Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 5,823,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 25,785,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Tilray Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

