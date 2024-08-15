Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 9461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$30.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.82 million for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,012.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 EPS for the current year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

