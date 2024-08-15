TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Sells C$1,579,766.56 in Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56.

TMX Group Stock Up 1.5 %

X stock opened at C$42.01 on Thursday. TMX Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$28.32 and a twelve month high of C$42.50. The company has a market cap of C$11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.92.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.44.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

