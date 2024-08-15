Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:THY)

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1116 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BATS:THY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.
About Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.