Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:THY)

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1116 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:THY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

About Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF

The Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks current income, while limiting risk, by investing in global high-yield bonds and equities based on technical factors.

