Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Update

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THOGF remained flat at C$18.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.75. Toho Gas has a 1 year low of C$18.75 and a 1 year high of C$18.75.

About Toho Gas

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, LPG/other energy, electric power, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

