Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Update

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toho Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THOGF remained flat at C$18.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.75. Toho Gas has a 1 year low of C$18.75 and a 1 year high of C$18.75.
About Toho Gas
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toho Gas
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.