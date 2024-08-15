Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 5.7 %
OTCMKTS:TKGSY traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.
