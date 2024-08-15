Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Update

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.0 days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TWAPF remained flat at $24.35 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

About Towa Pharmaceutical

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

