Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Update

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.0 days.
Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance
TWAPF remained flat at $24.35 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.
About Towa Pharmaceutical
