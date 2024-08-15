Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $580.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 600.90 ($7.67), with a volume of 89955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 589 ($7.52).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.53) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.
