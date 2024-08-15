TrueFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $101.82 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $101.82 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,034,457 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,155,026,178.488609 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.0913362 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $14,922,924.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

