Truist Financial Increases Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $10.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

MD stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $836.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $175,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 639.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 83,082 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

