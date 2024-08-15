Tsfg LLC Acquires 17,595 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 712,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,274. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.