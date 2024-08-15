Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,709 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,070,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

