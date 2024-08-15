Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $579.44. 2,344,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,276. The company has a market capitalization of $533.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $591.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

