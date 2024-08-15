Tsfg LLC Buys 9,209 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,875,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,911 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 707,352 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 699,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34,755.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 575,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 573,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after buying an additional 534,462 shares during the period.

EMXC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.35. 1,977,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,522. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

