Tsfg LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $556.17. 419,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,165. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

