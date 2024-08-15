Tsfg LLC Has $10.48 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPABFree Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,698 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tsfg LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,995,000 after buying an additional 3,264,288 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,488,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,333,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 172.2% in the first quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 528,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 334,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,198,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,639. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

