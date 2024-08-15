Tsfg LLC Has $29.70 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.87. 2,333,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,370. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $401.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.34 and its 200-day moving average is $258.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

