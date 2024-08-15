Tsfg LLC Invests $54,000 in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SILA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,457. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

