Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,396.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $13.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $661.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $653.30 and a 200-day moving average of $619.92. The company has a market capitalization of $285.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,218 shares of company stock worth $60,687,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

