TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TSS Trading Up 7.4 %
TSSI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 199,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,717. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 million, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.80. TSS has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.
About TSS
