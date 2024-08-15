TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TSS Trading Up 7.4 %

TSSI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 199,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,717. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 million, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.80. TSS has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Get TSS alerts:

About TSS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.