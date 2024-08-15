TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells $240,500.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 416,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.04 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 88.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,616,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $8,806,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 125,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

