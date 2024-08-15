Turbo (TURBO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $289.13 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Turbo has a market capitalization of $289.13 million and approximately $64.65 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Turbo has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Turbo token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Turbo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00419406 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $66,801,725.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Turbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Turbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.