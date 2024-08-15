TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. TWFG has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

In related news, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at $102,493. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100 in the last 90 days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

