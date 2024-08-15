Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 0.7%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.11 and last traded at $69.04. 2,578,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 19,168,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a PE ratio of 114.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,117,234 shares of company stock valued at $76,982,734. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

