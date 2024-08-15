UBS Group Begins Coverage on TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

TWFG Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWFG opened at $24.17 on Monday. TWFG has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,991. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

TWFG Company Profile

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

Featured Stories

