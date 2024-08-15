UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBSGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

UBS Group Stock Down 2.4 %

UBS Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 2,526,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,681. UBS Group has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

