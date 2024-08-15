Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.0832

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $31.75 million and $672,166.44 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,828.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.44 or 0.00575302 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00035893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00073693 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08547058 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $819,320.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

