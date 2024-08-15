UniBot Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.43 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $6.43 or 0.00010832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. UniBot has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $1.52 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.55094361 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,602,699.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

