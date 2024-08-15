Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.22. 1,903,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,743. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

