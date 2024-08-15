United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals
United Rentals Stock Performance
United Rentals stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $702.19. The company had a trading volume of 362,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $674.34 and a 200-day moving average of $674.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Rentals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Rentals
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.