United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $702.19. The company had a trading volume of 362,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $674.34 and a 200-day moving average of $674.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

