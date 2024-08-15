USDB (USDB) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. USDB has a market capitalization of $297.47 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDB token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 298,220,841 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 298,181,136.7276922. The last known price of USDB is 1.00250936 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $17,293,665.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

