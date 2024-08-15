V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 56.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.69.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

