V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 7,240 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 151,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136,195. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

