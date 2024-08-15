V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,104 Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.4736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

