V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.65. The company had a trading volume of 66,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,565. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $182.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.85.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

