V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 557 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

