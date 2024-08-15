V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 94 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $97,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $323.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,746. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $343.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $992,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,734 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

