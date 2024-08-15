V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 93,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

