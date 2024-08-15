V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2,178.2% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Republic Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Republic Services stock opened at $202.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.78.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

