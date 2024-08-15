V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Illumina by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.55.

Illumina Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 140,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $174.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

