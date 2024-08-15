V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE VICI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 61,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

