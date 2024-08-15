V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coupang by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,922 shares of company stock worth $20,267,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Coupang

Coupang Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 1,077,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,797,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.